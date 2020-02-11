Wanchain Reaches One Day Volume of $4.62 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.53 million and $4.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002978 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009809 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

