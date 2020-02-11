Warburg Research Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €46.60 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €46.60 ($54.19) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.43 ($52.83).

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €47.56 ($55.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.75. Talanx has a 1-year low of €32.32 ($37.58) and a 1-year high of €46.42 ($53.98).

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

