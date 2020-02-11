Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $85,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $124.97. 129,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.08 and a 1 year high of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

