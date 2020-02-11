Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.38. 269,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,654. Watsco has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,178,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

