Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

