Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $103.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.