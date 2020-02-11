Waves Price Hits $1.44 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Waves has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market cap of $145.45 million and $143.48 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00014009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptohub and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005900 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,116,924 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Binance, Liqui, Kuna, Huobi, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitbns, BCEX, Coinrail, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Exrates, COSS, OKEx and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.