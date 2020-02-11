Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 46.7% in January

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSTG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

