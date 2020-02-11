WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSEARCA:WBII traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

