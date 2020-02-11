WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 2,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

