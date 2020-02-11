WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:WBIG)

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.