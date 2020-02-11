Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 757,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth $4,677,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,383,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

