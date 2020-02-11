Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) recently:

2/4/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

1/29/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

1/28/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

1/3/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

12/25/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

12/20/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

