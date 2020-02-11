Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SLM (SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2020 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/24/2020 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – SLM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get SLM Corp alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SLM by 245.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.