Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ascential (ASCL)

1/30/2020 – Ascential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/30/2020 – Ascential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/30/2020 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on the stock.

ASCL stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 390 ($5.13). The stock had a trading volume of 824,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. Ascential PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

