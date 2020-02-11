Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Weibo worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.