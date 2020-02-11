Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

WRI stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

