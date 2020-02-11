Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Short Interest Down 47.6% in January

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of WEBK remained flat at $$40.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

