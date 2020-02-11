Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Underweight

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $825.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 503,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 499,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

