Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $168.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

SPG stock opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 30,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of The West raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 95,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

