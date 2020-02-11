Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

