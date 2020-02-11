Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $40,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,366,426. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

