Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 818,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,411 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 13,188,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,932. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

