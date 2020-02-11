Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,571 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

