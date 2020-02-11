Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman acquired 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock worth $54,700. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,191. Westell Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.