Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WAB stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

