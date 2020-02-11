Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

