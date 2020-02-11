Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WLK opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

