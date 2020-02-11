WeTrust 1-Day Volume Tops $489.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Liqui. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $489.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

