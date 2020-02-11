Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.08. 4,448,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,070,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

