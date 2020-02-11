Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Reduced by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

