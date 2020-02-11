Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,665. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

