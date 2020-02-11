White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,154.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,091.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $898.50 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

