WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.53 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and $125,745.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 93.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, EXX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.