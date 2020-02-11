WideOpenWest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,902% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $634.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

