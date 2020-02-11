William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Biogen stock opened at $338.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.95. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

