William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMH. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.73 ($2.90).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 184.14 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 65.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.16.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.