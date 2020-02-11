Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WTT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.