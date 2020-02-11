Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 4,500 at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,355 ($57.29).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,312 ($56.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,097.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,807.02. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,375 ($57.55).

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total transaction of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

