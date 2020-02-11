WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $6,940,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WNS by 11.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WNS by 32.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. 151,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,240. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

