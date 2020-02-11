WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (WOPEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

