Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

