World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of World Fuel Services worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 193.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

