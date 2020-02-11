World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,475 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of World Fuel Services worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

