World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.