Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce sales of $778.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.00 million and the highest is $784.00 million. Worthington Industries posted sales of $874.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

