Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 273,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ XBIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 1,130,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,429. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

