XMax Price Up 37% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, XMax has traded up 37% against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, Coinrail and Hotbit. XMax has a market cap of $31.40 million and $216.89 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,895,208 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HADAX, Hotbit, Graviex, Coinrail, FCoin, CryptoBridge, DDEX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

