XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Up 32.3% in January

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 409,700 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,561. The firm has a market cap of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.27. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

