Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $782.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34. Xperi has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $25.84.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.